Owaisi seeks action against Himanta over ‘point-blank shot’ video

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on February 9, lodged a complaint with the city police seeking criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a purported video that was shared on social media and later deleted.



The video, posted by the Assam BJP on X (formerly Twitter) and subsequently removed, allegedly showed Sarma aiming a rifle and firing a shot at two individuals, one wearing a skull cap and the other sporting a beard—with the caption “point-blank shot.”



In a post on X, Owaisi said, “Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm.” In his police complaint, the AIMIM chief accused Sarma of “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims,” promote enmity between two religious communities, and “make imputations prejudicial to national integration.”



Owaisi urged the authorities to register a case and initiate appropriate legal action against the Assam Chief Minister over the video, which he claimed amounted to hate speech.

