Pa Sonaram R. Sangma remembered on 110th death anniversary in Assam's Goalpara

The 110th death anniversary of Pa Sonaram R. Sangma was observed at Bakrapur in Assam’s Goalpara district on August 28 through a day-long programme organised jointly by the Sonaram R. Sangma Memorial Trust Society (SRSMTS) and the Garo Students’ Union Assam State Zone (GSU-ASZ).

The programme began with a welcome address by SRSMTS president Sengister R. Sangma, who highlighted the life and contribution of Pa Sonaram R. Sangma, remembered among sections of the Garo community as an early leader of peaceful resistance against British colonial rule.

According to the organisers, Pa Sonaram R. Sangma worked to unite the Garo people of the hills and plains and raised his voice against colonial policies affecting ancestral land, forests, livelihoods and traditional practices. He is particularly remembered for opposing the alleged British takeover of the historic Habraghat Pargana, which was viewed by the community as a loss of ancestral territory.

He also reportedly opposed the imposition of heavy “Nazarana” taxes on Garo people using their traditional lands, while the confiscation of forest areas adversely affected traditional agricultural practices, including jhum cultivation. Villagers were also subjected to forced labour for British officials without proper payment, according to the organisers.

As part of the anniversary observance, a prayer service was held at Pa Sonaram R. Sangma’s grave, followed by floral tributes from invited guests, community representatives and members of the public.

Several community leaders, representatives of Garo organisations, students and members of the Sonaram R. Sangma family and clan attended the programme. Representatives from Tura Government College, NEHU, Mendipathar College, ARSU and the ABSU Goalpara District Committee were also present.

The Sonaram R. Sangma Memorial Trust Society continues to work towards preserving and promoting his legacy, with a focus on peaceful resistance, indigenous land rights, cultural identity and social unity among the Garo community.

The annual observance also serves as a platform to familiarise younger generations with Pa Sonaram R. Sangma’s legacy and the historical experiences of the Garo community during the colonial period.