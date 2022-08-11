Paban Kumar Borthakur has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Assam government on Friday, a notification released earlier said.

Mr Borthakur, who is currently serving as the additional chief secretary to the Government of Assam, Transformation and Development, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Departments and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal, will take charge as the State’s chief secretary on August 31.

1989-batch IAS officer, Paban Kumar Borthakur will succeed present Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, who retires on August 31.

In an order released earlier today, the current Chief Secretary, Jishnu Barua will continue as Chairman, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited for a period of 2 years after his superannuation on August 31, 2022.

“Shri Paban Kumar Borthakur, IAS is appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam with effect from the date of superannuation of Shri Jishnu Barua, IAS, Chief Secretary, Assam on August 31, 2022,” read the order copy.