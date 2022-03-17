According to the top official sources, Former president of Jyoti Chitraban and present spokesman of Bharatiya Janata Party Pabitra Margherita is ready to become Rajya Sabha MP. From the remaining two seats in Rajya Sabha, one is confirmed for BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita and another seats will be received by UPPL.

Earlier Margherita took charge as the Member Secretary of the State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) for Student and Youth Welfare.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of culture, Pabitra Margherita is the present chairman of Jyoti Chitrabon Film Studio. An active TV panelist and media member of state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Pabitra has been actively involved in politics for the past four years. He is a renowned name in the state media fraternity having acted in multiple movies and produced over a hundred songs and short fims.

Pabitra is from Margherita, a small town in Assam's far east, as his name suggests. Pabitra's father is from Mazenga village in Nazira, so he spent his childhood there as well. He did, however, attend Margherita Public Higher Secondary School until class 10 before moving to Jorhat to pursue higher secondary education at JB College, Jorhat. He then relocated to Guwahati, where he completed a diploma course in textile technology at the Assam Textile Institute.