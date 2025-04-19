Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, on April 19, held discussions with the Indian community in Malaysia, including members of Assamese and Manipuri descent. He appreciated their contributions in strengthening India-Malaysia relations.

Taking to his official X handle, he said, "Interacted with the vibrant Indian community in Malaysia, including members of the Assamese and Manipuri diaspora. Their contributions to strengthening India-Malaysia ties are noteworthy."

He further added, "Always a pleasure to connect with our extended family abroad."

Interacted with the vibrant Indian community in 🇲🇾, including members of the Assamese and Manipuri diaspora. Their contributions to strengthening India-Malaysia ties are noteworthy.



Always a pleasure to connect with our extended family abroad.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/FOryzsT57a — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) April 19, 2025

Earlier on Friday, Margherita held talks with YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Margherita said that his talks focused on law and institutional reforms.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a fruitful meeting with H.E. YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform). Had engaging discussions on working together to further strengthen India-Malaysia ties especially in the field of law and institutional reforms."

He also interacted with the business community in Malaysia led by Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC).

Margherita said that these communities represent the growth of India-Malaysia ties.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Delighted to interact with the leading Business Community in Malaysia led by Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC). CIIM and MIBC together represent the strong and growing business and economic engagement between India and Malaysia."