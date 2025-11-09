Pabitra Margherita inaugurates new Indian Embassy in Bolivia, strengthen ties with South America

Bolivia witnessed a historic political transition on Saturday as Rodrigo Paz, a pro-business conservative, took the oath as the new President, ending nearly two decades of socialist governance.

Paz, 58, is the son of former Bolivian President Jaime Paz Zamora. He now faces the challenge of leading a nation struggling with rising inflation, economic slowdown, and growing public dissatisfaction.

Representing India at the swearing-in ceremony, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita extended greetings and best wishes to President Paz on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his visit, Margherita inaugurated the newly established Indian Embassy in Bolivia, marking a significant step forward in strengthening India’s diplomatic footprint in South America.

The minister also held high-level discussions with Bolivian leaders to enhance cooperation in trade, culture, and education, highlighting the expanding partnership between the two nations.

Adding to the occasion’s importance, the embassy inauguration coincided with the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram”, which was celebrated at the new mission with great enthusiasm.