Packaged drinking water plant inaugurated in Leparada, boost to self-reliant Arunachal

In a step towards promoting self-reliance and local entrepreneurship, MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi on Sunday, February 22, inaugurated a packaged drinking water manufacturing plant at Tahum Litak, Himi Pobdi in Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA of Basar Assembly Constituency, attended the programme as Chief Guest and formally inaugurated the unit, terming it a significant milestone for industrial growth in the district. The plant is owned by local entrepreneur Tajen Kamum and his family.

Congratulating the proprietors, the MLA described the initiative as a landmark achievement for Leparada and encouraged other entrepreneurs to establish similar ventures to create employment opportunities in the region.

The newly launched brand, “Higur Iisi,” sources water from natural hill-based underground reserves. According to the promoters, the water undergoes multi-stage filtration processes, including sand filtration, carbon filtration, micron cartridge filtration, ultraviolet treatment and ozonisation, and is enriched with essential minerals before packaging.

Addressing the gathering, Dirchi said the project represents more than just a commercial enterprise, adding that it is a step towards Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Arunachal Pradesh. She said such initiatives would contribute to job creation, public health and access to safe drinking water, while strengthening the local economy. She also urged residents to support locally produced goods.

Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena (IAS) attended the programme as Guest of Honour. Among the special guests present were Jonya Basar, District BJP President; Toyi Raksap, DDI Leparada; Marto Dirchi, DPO Leparada; ZPM members; Yash Vivek Kapure, General Manager of Unitech Water Solution; and Kiran Kumar Vasantlal Sonara, BIS, FSSAI and beverages consultant, along with other dignitaries.

The launch event concluded with appreciation from attendees, who described the brand as reflecting the natural purity of the region and a positive step towards local industrial development.