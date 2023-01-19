Paddy procurement for KMS 2022-23 crossed the figure of 1 lakh MT in Assam this season, benefitting farmers of the state. Notably, it is huge progress from 2021-22 Kharif season when the figure was achieved only on 16th March.

This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a facebook post, the Chief Minister said " Farmers' interest is foremost for us!

Happy to share that today we crossed the figure of 1 lakh MT in paddy procurement from our farmers.

It's a huge progress from 2021-22 Kharif season when the figure was achieved only on 16th March."

Earlier, in September , 2022 Paddy procurement in Assam scripted an all-time high record during the 2021-20 Kharif season. Various agencies procured around five lakh MT (metric tonnes) of paddy from the state this season, benefitting around 43,000 farmers. The sales of paddy in 2022 got a boost with the State Government launching a portal that enables the farmers to express their willingness to sell paddy.

The MSP (Minimum Support Price) for paddy in the state is Rs 1,940 per quintal. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma monitored the paddy procurement process from time to time to let the farmers get remunerative prices.

According to official sources, the procuring agencies paid around Rs 972 crore to farmers in the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora had said, "The increase in paddy procurement this year is a good sign in an agriculture-based state like Assam. It has benefited the farmers, at least to an extent. They cannot sell their products at the MSP in the market. The Chief Minister himself monitored the paddy procurement system. We are hopeful of keeping this tempo in paddy procurement up. The Food and Civil Supplies Department played a key role in paddy procurement this year. "