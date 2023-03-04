Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state has accomplished the procurement of 3 Lakh Metric Tonnes (MT) of paddy on March 4, which is a significant achievement. He further added that last year, the same figure was achieved on May 26, indicating the progress made in the state. The Chief Minister attributed this success to the grand vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister announced the news and said that Assam is developing and farmers are progressing thanks to the government's focus on agriculture and rural development.

Earlier on January 19, the Chief Minister had announced that paddy procurement for KMS 2022-23 had crossed the figure of 1 lakh MT in Assam, benefitting farmers of the state. This is a huge progress from the 2021-22 Kharif season when the same figure was achieved only on March 16.

The Chief Minister further added that farmers' interests are foremost for the government, and he is happy to share that the state has crossed the figure of 1 lakh MT in paddy procurement from farmers. This is a significant milestone for the state, and it has been achieved with the hard work and dedication of the farmers.

In September 2022, paddy procurement in Assam reached an all-time high record during the 2021-22 Kharif season, with various agencies procuring around five lakh MT of paddy from the state. The sales of paddy got a boost with the State Government launching a portal that enables farmers to express their willingness to sell paddy.

The MSP for paddy in the state is Rs 1,940 per quintal, and the Chief Minister has been monitoring the procurement process from time to time to ensure that the farmers get remunerative prices. According to official sources, the procuring agencies paid around Rs 972 crore to farmers in the DBT mode, benefiting around 43,000 farmers.

Chief Minister's announcement of the record paddy procurement in Assam is a significant milestone for the state, and it is a testament to the government's focus on agriculture and rural development. The government's initiatives have helped the farmers of the state in achieving higher yields and better prices, which is crucial for their progress and prosperity.