The President of India Droupadi Murmu announced the prestigious Padma Awarda, recognizing distinguished personalities from various states. Among the recipients, twelve notable figures from Northeast India have been honoured for their contributions to folk art, social service, and agriculture.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved 139 Padma awards including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards according to a government statement. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.



Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Here is the list of luminaries who have been honoured with the prestigious Padma awards 2025

Assam - Jatin Goswami (Art), Anil Kumar Boro (Literation and Education), Gita Upadhyay (Literature and Education), Joynacharan Bathari (Art), Reba Kanta Mahanta (Art)

Tripura - Arunoday Saha (Literature and Education)

Meghalaya - David R Syiemlieh (Literation and Education)

Arunachal - Jumde Yomgam Gamlin (Social Work)

Nagaland - L Hangthing (Agriculture)

Sikkim - Naren Gurung (Art)

Mizoram - Renthlei Lalrawna (Literature and Education)

Manipur - Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi (Art)