In a civil investiture ceremony held in New Delhi on Monday (April 22), President Droupadi Murmu bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri awards upon Sarbeswar Basumatary and Drona Bhuyan, recognizing their exceptional contributions in the fields of Agriculture and Art, respectively.

Sarbeswar Basumatary, a distinguished farmer from Assam's Chirang district, was honored for his remarkable achievements in agriculture. Currently serving as a member of the advisory board of the fishery department in Chirang, Basumatary's journey began with humble beginnings. Born on April 8, 1962, he received limited education, only up to the 5th standard. At the age of 13, he ventured into agricultural work in Bokakhat, Dhansirimukh. In 1984, he commenced cultivation in Bongaigaon district's Chiponsila and later shifted to Bhutiapara village in Chirang district.

Basumatary's dedication led him to purchase land in 1995, and subsequent training programs in agriculture, fish farming, and horticulture equipped him with valuable knowledge and skills. As the president of the 'Panbari Banana Growers' Society,' he implemented various schemes resulting in successful banana, orange, and pineapple cultivation. His contributions have been recognized through awards such as the 'Award of Excellence in Sericulture' from the Central Silk Board in 2015, the 'Assam Gaurav' award in 2023, and the 'Best Farmer Award' from the Assam Agriculture University in 2022.

On the other hand, Drona Bhuyan, a luminary in folk culture, particularly 'Suknani Ojapali and Deodhani dance,' was honored for his exceptional artistic endeavors. Born on January 1, 1956, in Satgharia village of Sipajhar, Darrang district, Bhuyan's passion for performing arts emerged at a young age despite facing financial constraints. Engaging in 'Suknani Sangeet' and 'Deodhani Dance,' he gained recognition for his talent in acting and subsequently immersed himself in Ojapali culture under the tutelage of Late Chandra Kanta Nath Oja.

Bhuyan's performances have graced various platforms, including Delhi's Pragati field in 1972, where he showcased Suknani Ojapali and Deodhani Dance. His expertise extends to playing drums, and his leadership has significantly contributed to the enrichment of performing arts in Darrang district. Acknowledged with awards such as "GURU TILE" from the Ministry of Culture in 2009, "MEERA AWARD 2012," "Ek Kalin Bota" in 2019, and "Bishnu Rabha Bota" in 2021, Bhuyan's artistic prowess has garnered widespread acclaim.