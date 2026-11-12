A skill development programme aimed at nurturing students’ talents, encouraging innovative thinking and promoting a self-reliant mindset was organised at Tinsukia College on Thursday, November 12, with Padma Shri awardee Dr Uddhab Bharali attending as the resource person.

The programme was organised by the Oil India OBC and MOBC Employees Association (OIOBC&MOBCEA) in collaboration with the Career Counselling, Training and Placement Cell and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Tinsukia College. The event was held at the college’s Library Conference Hall.

Addressing the students, Dr Bharali spoke about the importance of self-reliance, original thinking, confidence and hard work in shaping one's future. His address focused on encouraging young people to develop practical skills and pursue innovative ideas.

During the programme, the association’s General Secretary, Surendra Gogoi, highlighted Dr Bharali’s journey and achievements, describing him as an inspiration for the younger generation. He referred to the innovator’s journey from Lakhimpur and his contributions to science and technology despite several challenges.

Gogoi also highlighted Dr Bharali’s development of more than 140 affordable machines and devices aimed at strengthening the rural economy and making everyday life easier, particularly for persons with disabilities. He also referred to the recognition Dr Bharali has received, including the Padma Shri and recognition from NASA.

The programme began with a welcome address by Tinsukia College Principal Dr Bhairav Borgohain. Nitu Hazarika, vice-president of the association and Deputy General Manager of Oil India, explained the objectives and significance of the initiative on behalf of the association’s president, Dr Shyamal Barua, who is also Chief General Manager in Oil India’s Human Resources Department.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Bulbul Gogoi, IQAC Coordinator of Tinsukia College.