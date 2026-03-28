Padmapani Bora wins best documentary Award at Bengal International Short Film Festival

In a notable achievement for Assam’s creative community, senior bureaucrat and filmmaker Padmapani Bora has won the Best Documentary Award at the 11th Bengal International Short Film Festival for his film The Battle of Kamrup.

The 31-minute documentary, produced in 2025, was honoured at the prestigious festival held at Nandan, Kolkata, recognising its compelling narrative and cinematic quality.

The award was conferred by the Bengal Film and Television Chamber of Commerce, which organises the annual festival showcasing short films and documentaries from across the country.

The certificate presented at the event confirms that The Battle of Kamrup secured the top honour in the documentary category, with jury members including Dr. Reshmi Naskar, Indrani Chakraborti, and Mohammad Nurullah.

Currently serving as Commissioner & Secretary of Information and Public Relations (IPR) and Managing Director of Assam Tourism, Bora’s recognition highlights a growing intersection between governance and creative expression.

His work is being seen as a significant contribution to documenting Assam’s historical and cultural narratives on a national platform.

The win also underscores the rising prominence of filmmakers from the Northeast in India’s documentary and short film circuit, with Assam increasingly making its mark at major festivals.