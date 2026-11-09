Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, November 9, promised to extend development works and government welfare schemes to Congress-held Laharighat on a par with other parts of the state, while urging residents to support the BJP in future elections.

Addressing a victory celebration rally in the constituency, Sarma said the government would fulfil the promises made to voters during the recently concluded Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, in which the BJP wrested the seat from the Congress.

"After elections, leaders forget their promises and don't come to the voters again. But I have come to be with you all after the bypoll also to tell you that all the promises made to you will be kept," he said.

Taking a swipe at local Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar, Sarma said residents should not approach their elected representative with demands, but instead route their grievances through newly elected BJP MP Devasish Sharma.

"People in Laharighat have to get facilities and government schemes on a par with other parts, like Morigaon and Jagiroad. All development works have to be done here, but not through the 'pagla MLA' (mad MLA). It has to be done through our MP, and through him, by your 'Mama'," the chief minister said, referring to himself by the popular nickname.

Laharighat, a Muslim-majority Assembly constituency, is among the eight segments that make up the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. In the April Assembly elections, the BJP won four of these segments, the Congress three and the Raijor Dal one. The BJP subsequently secured the Nagaon parliamentary seat in the October bypoll, defeating the Congress.

Sarma also asserted that the Congress would remain out of power in Assam for at least the next 50 years, calling on residents to associate themselves with local BJP committees to stay informed about government schemes.

"I urge you all to be associated with the local-level BJP committees here so that you are in the know of the government schemes. You all have to be with BJP in Assam as Congress cannot come to power in another 50 years and more," he said.

Dismissing the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) as political alternatives, Sarma maintained that development in the constituency would depend on the BJP-led government.

"There is no good in supporting the Congress or the AIUDF; progress will happen under the BJP. The 'pagla MLA' cannot do anything; whatever has to be done, we will do it," he added.