A serious allegation has been raised against Paglahat High School of leaking HSLC question paper.

According to Dhiren Chandra Das, Officer In-Charge of Paglahat High School, a false report was propagated that a HSLC Science question paper was leaked on March 25 in Paglahat examination centre in Dhubri district.

The officer in charge of Paglahat High School however, rejected such allegations of leaking the examination paper and urged everyone to put politics aside and focus on education.

He further stated that no papers were leaked during the examination period because the security was tight enough and there was no way to enter or exit into the school premises except through the main entrance. The Police personnels were also present around all the corners of the school campus.

The District president of the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRASU), Mukul Chandra Roy remarked that such an incident had never occurred before, and that the people of Paglahat are quite concerned by the propagation of a false allegation of question paper leaks.

The District president, on behalf of the society, demands an investigation into the perpetrators of the false report about the release of the Science question paper against Paglahat High School.

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