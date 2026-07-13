'Paint Paresh Baruah, not Che Guevara': Raijor Dal moves police against Assam CM, seeks FIR

The Jatiya Yuva Bahini, the youth wing of Raijor Dal, has sought the registration of an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recent remarks referring to banned ULFA (Independent) chief Paresh Baruah, alleging that the statement could amount to legitimising the image of a proscribed militant leader.

The complaint was submitted at Dispur Police Station on July 11, requesting a fair and independent investigation into the chief minister's remarks made during a press conference on the controversy surrounding a mural of late singer Zubeen Garg at Ganeshguri.

According to the complaint, Sarma had remarked that if anyone wished to paint the image of a "revolutionary", they could instead paint Paresh Baruah rather than Che Guevara. The statement, the youth wing alleged, has serious legal and public implications because ULFA (Independent) is a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The organisation argued that such remarks, coming from the state's highest constitutional executive, could create public confusion and lend legitimacy to the image of the leader of a banned militant outfit. It contended that while ordinary citizens have faced criminal proceedings for allegedly expressing admiration or support for ULFA leaders through social media posts, songs, poems and photographs, similar legal standards must also apply to constitutional authorities.

"Equality before the law is a fundamental constitutional principle, and no person is above the law," the complaint stated, adding that any possible offence arising from the statement should be determined through a fair investigation.

The youth wing further expressed concern that the chief minister's remarks could be perceived, particularly by young people, as normalising or glorifying the leader of a banned organisation. It urged police to preserve the complete audio-video recording and transcript of the press conference, examine whether the statement attracts provisions of the UAPA, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, or any other applicable law, and initiate appropriate legal action if a cognisable offence is found.

The complaint has been signed by Jatiya Yuva Bahini president Gyanashree Bora, working president Saurav Bora and information and publicity secretary Ankuman Bordoloi.

The organisation maintained that the complaint was filed in the interest of protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country while ensuring equal application of the law.

There was no immediate response from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma or the Assam government on the complaint.