Assam’s Goalpara is turning into a base for the Jihadis as the arrested Jihadi Jalaluddin set up a Madrassa at the Alga Char of Daroga, Pakhiora.

New information has come to light against Abdus Sobahan and Jalal Uddin Sheikh, the two jihadis who were arrested in Goalpara.

As per sources, the accused Abdus Subahan was serving as an Imam for the past two years. It has also been reported that Subahan was working as a teacher in a Madrassa in the Masjid of Daroga.

Bongaigaon Police have also arrested Imam Abbas Ali who is allegedly a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team and he is currently serving at the Abhayapuri jail.

Sources claimed that Jahangir and Aminul of West Bengal were allegedly continuing their Jihadi activities in Daroga. Both of them fled in February last year after locals sought the identity of Jahangir and Aminul of West Bengal.

Assam Police is relentlessly working to crack down on terror activities and Jehadis have fallen into the trap in various districts.

It needs mention here that amidst the crackdown on Jihadis and terror modules mushrooming in the state of Assam, the state government has taken initiatives to closely monitor the Islamic teachers arriving in Assam from other states and the activities of religious schools such as Madrassas by the concerned authorities.

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