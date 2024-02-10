Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been granted bail in multiple cases connected to the riots of May 9, as per a report on Saturday.



A Rawalpindi court granted bail to Khan in 12 cases linked to attacks on military installations in May 2023, while Qureshi received bail in 13 cases.

According to the court, there was no reason to keep Khan, the founder of PTI, in custody as all accused in the cases have been granted bail. Both Khan and Qureshi were sentenced to a 10-year jail term last month in the cipher case.

The cipher case is a high-profile case related to the alleged leaking of secret diplomatic correspondence. More than 150 cases have been registered against Khan since his removal from power in April 2022.

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