Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 7 said that the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state are expected to take place around the time of Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year festival. He also stated that the official poll schedule would be released by the end of March.

Addressing the matter, CM Sarma said that the Higher Secondary Class 11 examinations would conclude on March 28, and soon after, the dates for the Panchayat elections would be announced. He further indicated that the election process is likely to extend into April, coinciding with the Bihu festivities.

"The election process will begin after the announcement of dates, likely by the end of March. If the schedule is declared then, the elections may continue till late April. However, if the dates are announced in early April, the process could extend into May," the Chief Minister stated.

The official State Election Commission is yet to confirm the final polling dates.