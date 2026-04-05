Pandal collapses ahead of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s rally in Assam’s Boko, minor injuries reported

A temporary pandal erected for an election rally of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma collapsed in Boko on Sunday, April 5 following strong winds, leaving several people with minor injuries, officials said.



The incident occurred a few hours before the Chief Minister was scheduled to address a public gathering in support of NDA candidate Raju Mech in the Boko-Chaygaon constituency. The bamboo-structured pandal, set up at the venue, gave way as gusty winds swept through the area around noon.



According to local accounts, men and women present at the site sustained minor injuries in the collapse. Volunteers and security personnel stationed at the venue responded immediately, assisting those affected and arranging prompt medical attention. No serious casualties were reported.



Preparations for the rally were underway at the time of the incident. Authorities moved quickly to stabilise the situation and assess the structural damage to the venue.



Officials indicated that the rally is expected to proceed as scheduled, with the Chief Minister slated to address the gathering at 3 PM. The event is part of the ongoing campaign efforts in the constituency, where the NDA is seeking to consolidate support.