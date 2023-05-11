The Syndicate of Panjab University Chandigarh based on recommendations of a High-Powered Committee consisting of Vice Chancellors and Chancellors of various Universities have decided to confer former CJI Ranjan Gogoi with an Honorary degree 'Doctor of Laws' (Honoris Causa).

Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will award a 'Doctor of Laws' (Honoris Causa) degree to Ranjan Gogoi on May 20 on the occasion of the 70th Annual Convocation.

The degree has been conferred after duly considering Ranjan Gogoi's important positions in the past and present and also significant contributions made towards society.

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Along with Rajan Gogoi other names of personalities approved for honorary degrees by the PU syndicate include- former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang.

On this occasion, around 500 topper students of graduation and masters will be awarded gold medals. These will include research scholars from science, pharma science, arts, education, languages, law, engineering and technology, business management and commerce, design and fine arts, among other and topper students of undergraduate and postgraduate studies.