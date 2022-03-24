The Assam government will completely own the paper mills of the state and also the state Cabinet has taken a decision to release the salaries of the all the employees of Nagaon and Cachar paper mill.

Minister Pijush Hazarika has said in a press conference that the mills were gone into NCLT. With the help of industry department the Assam govt successfully received the paper mills at 375 crores but the liability was 700 crores.

The minister also assured to work on the development works by establishing industries and offices in the paper mill area.

This was a long-term demand by all the employees of the Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPCNagaon )'s and Cachar paper mills. They have staged a lots of protest in front of the Nagaon Paper Mill (NPM) and demanded the immediate delivery of their overdue paychecks totaling Rs 570 crore.