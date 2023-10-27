The New York Times Square came alive after fans of Papon froze the moment in time with his mesmerising Bihu song played in the busy hours.

Papon took to his social media handle to share the video of Bihu being played in Times Square, New York.

The song was played during his visit. This Afro-Bihu fusion created by the amazing Papon and Niniola, Ibaasi, created a new sound that has never been heard before.

#Assam: Papon took to his social media handle to share the video of Bihu being played in #TimesSquare, #NewYork. The song was played during his visit.@paponmusic pic.twitter.com/9Lt1llm03e — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) October 26, 2023

Earlier, the versatile singer and songwriter released his first Hindi Single in over a decade, 'Ab Rukna Mat.'



Also Read: Papon releases Hindi solo and thanks Himanta Biswa Sarma. Know why

The sound is a throwback to the indie genre of the old days, keeping the entire emotion of the song beautiful, light and easygoing.

Papon has written, produced, and composed the song himself. The lyrics have been written by his close friend Manoj Chaudhry.

'Ab Rukna Mat' describes the narrative of a person asking their significant other to keep exploring the connection that they feel, and jump into the unknown phase by letting go of the fear and trusting the universe.

It is all about giving yourself to the flow of love and just letting things happen. The vocals beautifully gel in with the perfect arrangement of the instruments, in turn, creating a classic Papon track.