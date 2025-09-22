Papon pays tearful tribute to Zubeen, admits he can never fill the legendary singer's void

Singer Papon arrived in Assam late September 21 night and went directly to Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, where he paid his final respects to legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died at age 52 in Singapore waters on September 19.

The 52-year-old music icon, best known for his hit song "Ya Ali," had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival when tragedy struck. He was found unconscious in Singapore waters and rushed to a local hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

A visibly emotional Papon was spotted standing near Zubeen's widow, Garima Saikia, as thousands of mourners gathered at the stadium to bid farewell to Assam's beloved cultural ambassador.

The state government declared three days of official mourning beginning September 20, continuing today, with the final cremation scheduled for tomorrow, September 23, at Sonapur's Kamarkuchi.

The funeral procession has drawn what could potentially be the world's fourth-largest gathering for a celebrity's final journey, with record-breaking numbers of mourners participating in the rally across Assam.

Speaking to reporters with visible grief, Papon said he would never be able to fill the vacuum left by Zubeen in Assam. He expressed that while he would continue singing and performing, he could never be like his departed colleague.

Zubeen Garg's sudden death has sent shockwaves through the music industry and devastated fans across India. Markets shut down in parts of Assam as news of his passing spread, with fans gathering in large numbers despite scorching heat to pay their respects at Sarusajai Stadium.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally travelled to Delhi to receive Zubeen's mortal remains and oversee arrangements for the public tribute. The singer's body was displayed in a glass casket surrounded by traditional Assamese gamosa, allowing thousands of admirers to bid their final farewell.

In a poignant reminder of his connection with fans, Zubeen had once expressed his wish that when he died, he wanted people to sing "Mayabini" for him - a request that has taken on profound meaning as mourners honour his memory.

Zubeen Garg, born Zubeen Borthakur on November 18, 1972, was a versatile artiste who sang in over 40 languages and made significant contributions to Assamese music and culture. His untimely death marks the end of an era for Assamese music, leaving behind a legacy that fellow artistes like Papon acknowledge will be impossible to replicate.