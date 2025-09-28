Papon to pay tribute to Zubeen at ICC Women’s World Cup inaugural ceremony, to charge no fee

The Barsapara ACA Stadium in Guwahati will resonate with both celebration and remembrance on September 30, as the ICC Women’s World Cup begins with a poignant musical tribute to the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg. Popular Bollywood and Assamese singer Angarag Mahanta, better known as Papon, will headline the opening ceremony, but with a deeply personal touch, he will perform without charging the BCCI, singing in honour of his close friend, Zubeen Garg.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Devajit Saikia, confirmed on September 27 that the original plan had been for Zubeen Garg himself to perform at the grand inauguration. "The opening ceremony was initially designed differently, and Zubeen was supposed to take the stage. After his untimely demise, we chose to dedicate the entire event to honour his incredible legacy," Saikia told reporters.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved musical legends, passed away on September 19 in Singapore during a yacht outing, sending shockwaves across the music and cultural landscape of the region. His absence at an event he was meant to highlight has turned the inaugural function into both an artistic celebration and a collective mourning.

The day’s programme will commence at 2 pm with a 40-minute dedication featuring performances by Papon, acclaimed singer Joi Barua and the Shillong Chamber Choir, all of whom will sing in memory of Garg. As anticipation rises for the tournament’s first clash between India and Sri Lanka at 3 pm, the atmosphere of the ceremony is set to blend the thrill of sport with the emotion of remembrance.

Adding to the grandeur, playback star Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the stadium. She will not only sing the official theme song of the ICC Women’s World Cup but also dedicate a special 12-minute performance to Zubeen Garg, offering another heartfelt tribute in front of thousands of fans.

In a special gesture to ensure Garg’s admirers remain at the heart of the tribute, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will distribute 5,000 complimentary tickets to members of Zubeen Garg’s fan club. The tickets will be made available at the Guwahati Sports Association office on Monday, September 29.

Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away on September 19 in Singapore during a yacht outing, was laid to rest on September 23 at Kamarkuchi village, with full state honours and a gun salute. His final rites were attended by thousands of fans, family, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and several dignitaries.

A cultural icon whose career spanned over three decades, Zubeen Garg left behind a monumental legacy as a singer, composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker, with thousands of songs across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other languages.