Papon to reach Guwahati tonight to pay last respects to Zubeen Garg

Renowned Assamese singer Papon is expected to arrive in Guwahati at 11.30 pm tonight to pay his final respects to late music icon Zubeen Garg.



Reports stated that Papon, who shared a close bond with Garg, will join thousands of grieving fans and admirers in bidding farewell to Assam’s cultural heartthrob.



Meanwhile, Assam authorities have stated that the passing of Zubeen Garg in Singapore remains under investigation. The Singapore High Commission has issued a death certificate citing drowning as the cause of death. However, the official post-mortem report is still awaited.



The death certificate and related documents have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further examination. Assam’s Chief Secretary is in constant communication with the Singapore ambassador to secure the complete autopsy report.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also extended the Centre’s full support to the state government in ensuring a transparent inquiry. Officials confirmed that the death certificate was formally transmitted by the Singapore High Commissioner to the Assam government.