Papon to release Zubeen Garg's unreleased song 'Ati Nohoi, Duti Nohoi' today

Singer Angaraag “Papon” Mahanta is set to release an unreleased song featuring music icon Zubeen Garg on Saturday, September 19, as part of the observance of Zubeen Divas.

The song, titled “Ati Nohoi, Duti Nohoi”, is part of Zubeen Garg’s Silaa album and is being released under the banner of Zeal Creations. Papon is scheduled to launch the track at around 2:40 pm.

Singer Manjyotsna Mahanta Goswami and filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan are expected to be present at the release event.

The release comes a day after thousands of Zubeen Garg’s fans gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur on Saturday to pay tribute to the singer on the first anniversary of his death.

Despite temperatures reaching around 33 degrees Celsius, with the heat index touching nearly 41 degrees, large numbers of fans continued to visit the memorial site and pay their respects.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most prominent singers and musicians, died last year. His music and contribution to Assamese culture have continued to draw public tributes across the state.