The Papum Pare district initiated the first 'Seva Apke Dwar 2.0' at Doimukh on November 2.

This programme aims to ensure that every eligible beneficiary gets the benefits of government schemes at their doorstep and no one is left behind in the queue by 2023.



Earlier it was known as Sarkar aapke dear which has been renamed as Sewa aapke dwar with a motto Government at your doorsteps.

Doimukh Mla Tana Hali Tara along with Sp papum pare visited the stalls installed by various departments. Agriculture, horticulture, ICDS, Legal metrology, Education, trade and commerce and many other departments provided service to the citizens. Trading licenses and other important documents were made on the spot after verifying the documents submitted by the people.



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MLA Hali distributed tractor keys and certificates to the beneficiaries of Atma Nirbhar agricultural schemes and also handed over laptops to the meritorious students of Papum Pare district of Arunachal.

This programme aims to ensure that every eligible beneficiary gets the benefits of government schemes at their doorstep and no one is left behind in the queue by 2023.

The overall objective of seva apke dwar 2.0 is to deliver information and services to citizens and ensure ease of living for a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

This second edition of Sarkar Aapke Dwar was initiated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and this Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) programme is now dubbed the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0’.