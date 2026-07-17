Parents never knew what NEET was; e-rickshaw driver's son cracks it with 502 marks in Assam

Defying financial hardship and proving that determination can overcome adversity, Bijit Ray, the son of an e-rickshaw driver from Balajan Tiniali in Assam's Kokrajhar district, has cleared the NEET UG 2026 examination with an impressive score of 502 marks.

Bijit, the son of Gobinda Ray and Hira Ray, has emerged as an inspiration for aspiring students across the region. His achievement has been widely celebrated by residents, who hailed his success as a matter of pride for the locality.

Gobinda Ray earns his livelihood by driving an e-rickshaw while also working as a daily wage labourer and engaging in farming to support his family. Despite limited financial resources, the family ensured that Bijit continued his education with dedication.

Sharing his message after the results, Bijit urged fellow students to remain focused and believe in themselves.

"Keep studying, work hard and have faith in yourself. Success will follow," he said.

In a poignant reflection of the family's humble background, Bijit's parents reportedly had little knowledge about the NEET examination itself. Yet, their unwavering support enabled their son to secure a place among the successful candidates.

Bijit's success has become a source of inspiration in Kokrajhar, reinforcing the belief that poverty is never a barrier to achieving one's dreams through perseverance and hard work.