The parents of a three-year-old girl in Assam's Silchar poured hot oil on her throat because they couldn't stand her crying. The incident occurred in Sonairod factory lane.

After pouring hot oil on the child's body, the parents abandoned her at home and fled the scene, following which the locals promptly informed the police about the incident.

Upon receiving information, the Rangirkhari police station arrested the accused father, Rajdeep Das, and the mother.

Meanwhile, the child is receiving treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital. According to media reports, Das's family was residing in a rented house in Sonairod at the time of the incident.

Further investigation is underway.