Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, the general officer commanding in-chief (GOC) of the Indian army’s Eastern Command on Monday stated that the proscribed group ULFA-I chief Paresh Barua unwilling to participate in peace talks with the Centre.

Lt Gen Kalita discussed infiltration and insurgency in the Northeast. He acknowledged that infiltration was occurring in the Northeast and singled out Manipur's law and order as a possible weak link.

He also spoke about the recent incidents of Assamese youths joining the militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), claiming that the militant group was particularly active in two Assam districts.

He claimed that the majority of the youths who join the ULFA (I) have prior criminal records.

While talking to media reporters he also spoke about how the Land Border Law talks have progressed.

The Indian Army’s Eastern Command chief Lt Gen RP Kalita emphasised the importance of infrastructure development along Arunachal Pradesh's international borders with China.

However, he acknowledged that the Indian army was having difficulty upgrading infrastructure along the international border with China due to geographical constraints.

"Discussions over the implementation of Land Border Laws are underway," Kalita said. In Arunachal Pradesh, we are working on several infrastructure projects along the China border."

"Roads and an airport are being built along the Indo-China border," he continued. We are prepared for any border situation that may arise."

The Indian army's Eastern Command's GOC also stated that plans were in the works to develop potential tourist destinations along the border.

He also stated that the Indian army's Eastern Command will continue its fight against the drug menace.