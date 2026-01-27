‘Parliament a temple of democracy, yet LoP ignored’: Gaurav Gogoi on third-row seating at R-Day parade

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, on January 27, criticised the Union government over the seating arrangement for the Leader of Opposition during the Republic Day parade, calling it a slight to a constitutional office.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attended the parade at Kartavya Path on January 26 but were seated in the third row. The placement triggered sharp political reactions from the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said, “The protocol to be followed towards the Leader of Opposition during the Republic Day event could not be seen yesterday. This has happened repeatedly.” He added that the Prime Minister must explain “why he disregards the respectable position of the LoP while he calls Parliament a temple of democracy.”

The row widened after the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of showing disrespect to the North-East by not wearing a traditional patka at the Republic Day home reception hosted by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Congress leaders countered the charge, arguing that similar standards were not applied uniformly.

Gogoi urged restraint, saying cultural symbolism should not be turned into partisan attacks. “We should not get involved in politics like this,” he said, adding that people in the North-East judge leaders by their actions during crises. “Whenever there is a problem in the Northeast, it is always Rahul Gandhi who is visible, not the Prime Minister,” he claimed.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader’s choice had “reinforced a perception of disregard towards the North East”. In a post on X, Sarma said the patka was worn by the President, the Prime Minister and foreign dignitaries, adding that “Mr Gandhi alone stood apart”.

The BJP maintained that the issue reflected a pattern of insensitivity, while the Congress accused the ruling party of deflecting attention from questions of protocol and democratic convention at a national ceremony.