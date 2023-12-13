Assam MP Dilip Saikia recieved minor injuries during the security breach in the parliament which saw two intruders jump into the House chamber.

The Mangaldai MP recieved minor injuries while apprehending one of the two intruders during the chaos in the House chamber.

As per sources, one of the intruders jumped on the table where Saikia was seated. The MP grabbed the intruder before he could run off, and in the process he sustained minor injuries on his left hand.

Saikia, in the meantime, has been given medical treatment and a crepe bandage has been tied to his left hand.

Lok Sabha was engulfed in chaos on Wednesday afternoon after two men jumped into the House chamber. According to initial information, the two were carrying gas canisters. Describing the moment of the security breach, one Member of Parliament said that the two men came out of nowhere and there was yellow smoke in the air.

Both men have been detained and are being held at a police station. They have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan from Mysore.

Two protesters, a man and a woman, have also been detained outside the Parliament, while protesting carrying cans that emitted yellowish smoke. They have been identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25).

The Wednesday security breach in Lok Sabha incidentally happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack during which armed terrorists stormed the Parliament building.