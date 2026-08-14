Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed in Assam's Barpeta

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was observed in Barpeta on August 14 in the presence of District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak, to remember the suffering, displacement and loss endured by millions during the Partition of India.

In her remarks, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Ditimoni Pegu highlighted the importance of preserving memories of the past and said such observances help strengthen patriotism, national unity and appreciation of the country’s journey.

Guest speaker Rajesh Kumar Dubey, Principal of Barpeta Kendriya Vidyalaya, spoke about the human cost of Partition, the hardships faced by displaced families and the importance of remembering history to promote peace, harmony and national unity.

A documentary depicting the experiences and horrors of Partition was also screened during the programme.

The event was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Election Officer, Assistant Commissioners, Heads of Departments and other officials and staff of the DC Office, Barpeta.

The programme concluded with closing remarks delivered by ADC Pranjal Pratim Konwar.