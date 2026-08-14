Partition scars won't be forgotten, no one will be allowed to harm India again: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 14 said the scars of the Partition "forced upon" India by the Muslim League would never be forgotten and vowed that no one would be allowed to "harm the nation again".

Sarma made the remarks while paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the riots and violence that followed the Partition of the country.

"We will never forget the scars of the forced Partition which the Muslim League inflicted on Maa Bharti, taking the lives of countless innocent souls," Sarma said in a social media post.

"On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we remember all who laid their lives & pledge to never let anyone harm the nation again," he added.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day since 2021 to commemorate those who lost their lives in the violence and mass displacement that followed the country's division.

India will celebrate its Independence Day on Saturday.