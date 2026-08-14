Passenger bus detained in Assam’s Dhubri for tax evasion, permit violations

A passenger bus was detained in Assam’s Dhubri district for allegedly evading taxes and violating several transport regulations, officials said on Friday, August 14.

The enforcement operation was led by District Transport Officer Dibyajyoti Karjee following specific information about the vehicle’s alleged violations.

The bus, operating under the name Yatra, was intercepted while operating on its route. Officials said the vehicle was allegedly being operated to evade statutory taxes and penalties.

During inspection, enforcement officials found that the internal seating arrangement had been altered beyond the permissible limit. The bus was also found to be operating without the required permit, they said.

Officials further found the vehicle using illegal multi-tone horns, in violation of transport and noise pollution regulations.

According to transport authorities, this was the third time the same bus had been found violating transport rules.

Following the inspection, the vehicle was escorted to the Dhubri District Transport Office, where further legal proceedings will be initiated and fines assessed.

Transport authorities said enforcement drives would continue across the district to curb tax evasion, unauthorised vehicle modifications and violations of safety regulations by commercial vehicles.