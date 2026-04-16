Passenger bus overturns on NH-27 in Assam’s Jagiroad while heading towards Guwahati, several injured

A passenger bus travelling from Upper Assam towards Guwahati met with an accident on National Highway 27 in Jagiroad area, leaving several passengers injured.

According to preliminary information, the bus lost control while in motion, rammed into the road divider, and subsequently overturned. The impact of the crash caused injuries to multiple passengers on board.

Local authorities and emergency responders reached the spot shortly after the incident and initiated rescue operations. The injured were evacuated and transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The condition of the injured passengers is yet to be officially confirmed.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, and further details are awaited. Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.