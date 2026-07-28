Passengers kept waiting inside IndiGo aircraft for hours at Silchar Airport amid uncertainty

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight at Silchar Airport reportedly endured hours of uncertainty after being kept inside the aircraft for an extended period without any clear update on the flight's status.

According to passengers, the aircraft remained on the ground for a prolonged duration while the flight was neither allowed to depart nor officially cancelled. The extended wait inside the cabin caused growing anxiety among travellers, including families with children and elderly passengers.

Passengers alleged that they received little information regarding the reason for the delay or the expected timeline for departure, prompting concerns over the lack of communication during the disruption.

Many travellers urged the airline and airport authorities to provide timely and transparent updates during such situations to reduce inconvenience and avoid unnecessary distress.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better passenger communication and adherence to customer service protocols during operational disruptions.

As of the latest reports, neither IndiGo nor the airport authorities had issued an official statement explaining the delay or confirming the flight's status.