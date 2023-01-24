Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stated that the state police will not allow any exceptional event during the screening of the film 'Pathaan,' and that it will be shown in accordance with the censor board's norms.

Addressing media persons during a security session of the Assam Police in Guwahati's Khanapara, DGP Mahanta said, "The film 'Pathaan' would be shown as per norms of the censor board. All cinemas will be subjected to tight supervision, and offenders of vandalism will face severe penalties. The cops will follow the law."

Speaking to the media, Special DGP Assam, GP Singh said, "In the last 3 days we have instructed all the SPs of the respective districts to be vigilant, especially in cinema halls where Pathaan will be released."

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"We will not tolerate any kinds of vandalism and cinema goers and owners will get full security and the respective halls will be secured," added GP Singh.

Further, the top cop asserted that if anyone wants to protest in the movie, they must protest in the designated place allocated by the administration after taking due permission.

With just 24 hours left before the release of the much-awaited movie ‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans for spreading so much love for the movie before its release.

“A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced put up cutouts, bought out halls, and all fan clubs, made t-shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun”, tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

There was an encore of celebration, with multiple dance reels made on songs from the movie Pathaan trending on social media to making large cutouts of the movie’s poster and pasting it across the city's bill-boards as the movie garnered optimum support from Shah Rukh’s fans.