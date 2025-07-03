Pathak claims Mamata asking him to settle in West Bengal, TMC says no knowledge

Self-styled Ayurvedic healer and entrepreneur Pankaj Pathak, who is known for his controversial hair-regrowth remedies, has found himself at the centre of a dual controversy, one involving an alleged assault and another over a Facebook post claiming contact from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Pathak claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had personally called him and offered him permanent accommodation and security if he relocated to the state. However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, speaking to India Today NE, swiftly refuted the claim, stating, “We have no such information regarding any communication between the West Bengal CM and Pathak.”

The development comes after a tense situation that unfolded at Pathak’s camp in Goalpara. The healer, known for claiming his Ayurvedic products help bald individuals regrow hair, was accused of assaulting a local resident during a dispute.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation began when a woman, reportedly suffering from severe hair loss and wearing a wig, requested Pathak’s hair oil. When she allegedly refused to remove her wig, she was denied the product and was subjected to verbal abuse. Tapan Chakraborty, a local resident who intervened on her behalf, was reportedly attacked by Pathak and his aides, resulting in injuries.

The incident sparked outrage in the area, with a crowd gathering at the camp and demanding a public apology. Police personnel rushed to the scene to control the escalating tension.

In an attempt to pacify the angry locals, Pathak publicly apologised by holding his ears before the gathering and stating, “It is our fault... I apologise to all the people of Goalpara.”

Police officials are currently investigating the matter, and no arrests have been made at the time of reporting.