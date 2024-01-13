The Sampoorna Mahila Sanghatana organized a vibrant three-day Paush Sankranti Mela at the college ground in Karimganj in order to foster women's self-reliance and promote their skills. The event, which has become an annual tradition, showcased the talents and entrepreneurship of women from various places.

The fair featured an array of stalls offering delicacies such as nine pitha puli and sunga pitha (bamboo pitha) , attracting crowd of visitors. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm as women proudly displayed their handmade products and engaged with the attendees.

Parmita Pal Banik, the head of Sampoorna Nari Sanstha, explained the organization's objectives, stating, "The main motive of this mela is to empower women by giving them opportunities to become financially independent. The diverse range of products on display reflects the incredible skills and creativity of women from our community and beyond. It feels truly joyous to witness the active participation of women from different communities, coming together to showcase their skills and contribute to their empowerment."

The Paush Sankranti Mela serves as not only a marketplace but also a celebration of women's achievements and a testament to their resilience. As visitors explore the stalls and interact with the exhibitors, the event creates a positive environment that encourages women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

The success of the mela highlights the importance of community-driven initiatives in promoting gender equality and empowering women. Sampoorna Nari Sanstha remains committed to supporting women in their journey towards self-reliance, ensuring that events like the Paush Sankranti Mela continue to be an integral part of their efforts.