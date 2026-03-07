Pawan Gogoi appointed General Secretary of Asom Chatra Parishad

Pawan Gogoi has been appointed as the General Secretary of the Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP).

Gogoi earlier served as the General Secretary of the Dibrugarh University Students’ Union. His appointment was announced through a notice issued by Asom Gana Parishad.

Earlier, in August 2024, Hrishikesh Medhi was named as a new inclusion for the post of General Secretary in the reconstituted Central Committee of the Asom Chatra Parishad, while Trinayan Baruah continued as the President of the organisation.

Gogoi's induction into the central committee is expected to further strengthen the student body’s organisational activities and outreach across Assam.