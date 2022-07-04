Former Doner Minister and tea community leader Pawan Singh Ghatowar have been re-elected as the president of Assam Tea Mazdoor Sangh with a large number of votes. Pawan Singh Ghatowar received 285 votes.

The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha is the state's largest tea workers' trade union, which is associated with Congress' trade wing, the Indian National Trade Union Congress. For decades, it has played a significant role in mobilizing tea garden votes in favor of Congress.

It needs mention here that Ghatowar is a member of the Indian National Congress and has been elected Member of Parliament five times. The five-time Dibrugarh MP first entered the Lok Sabha in 1991, following a long period in the Indian National Trade Union Congress, Assam, where he served as General Secretary.