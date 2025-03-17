Dhubri district’s strategic location at the crossroads of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and the Indo-Bangladesh border has long made it a vulnerable hub for smuggling activities.

Reports suggest that smugglers are actively exploiting the region for illegal trade, including cattle, intoxicants, and goods from the Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

In a major development, Garchuk Police in Guwahati have recently seized 240 sacks of alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) rice and intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS-17C-6071, which was suspected to be meant for smuggling in Bangladesh.

According to sources, the rice was in transit from a godown or rice mill owned by Aminur Islam in Dhubri and was allegedly being tried to smuggled trespassing international border to Bangladesh via Meghalaya, probably through a newly discovered route. The consignment was supposed to be unloaded in 13 Mile at Meghalaya crossing the Assam border.

In the past, when Public Distribution System (PDS) rice bags were being smuggled into Bangladesh via the river channel in Dhubri, the Border Security Force (BSF) frequently confiscated them. The traffickers may decide to take a different way, switching the jute sacks bearing a government-imposed branding.



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The police suspect that this smuggling attempt is part of a larger organized racket involving the diversion of subsidized food grains meant for the poor. The truck driver, Rabiul Hoque, and handyman, Sirajul Hoque, were taken into custody in connection with the illegal transportation of the stolen goods.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to trace the masterminds behind the operation and identify any officials or traders involved in the illegal network. The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of food grain theft and smuggling in the region.

The authorities are also looking into whether government-subsidized PDS rice has been routinely diverted for such illegal activities. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, a well-organized cattle smuggling network operates between West Bengal and Bangladesh, using Dhubri as a crucial transit point. The gang, originating from Coochbehar, Tufanganj, and Bakshirhat in West Bengal, discreetly transports two to three cows each night using Tata DI vehicles. The cows are then smuggled across the border via Fakirganj, exploiting the river route to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies.

This clandestine operation continues despite periodic crackdowns, raising serious concerns about border security and illegal trade activities in the region. The porous border and riverine terrain make enforcement challenging, despite efforts by law enforcement agencies.