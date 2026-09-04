Peace Accord accelerated development in Assam’s Karbi Anglong: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 4 said the Karbi Peace Accord has accelerated development in Karbi Anglong over the past five years, with the district making progress across key growth indicators.

Marking the fifth anniversary of the agreement, Sarma said the accord had brought a significant shift to the socio-political landscape of Assam by ending years of conflict in the Karbi Anglong region.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in 2021 between the Centre, the Assam government and five major insurgent groups. It ended a prolonged period of violence, killings and abductions linked to the demand for a separate homeland for the Karbi people.

Sarma said the accord addressed the long-standing aspirations of the Karbi community while preserving Assam's territorial integrity.

According to the chief minister, the peace agreement has also created greater scope for development in the region, including infrastructure expansion, tribal welfare initiatives and opportunities for young people, artists and local entrepreneurs.

"Karbi Anglong marches ahead on the path of prosperity," Sarma said, adding that the progress demonstrated how dialogue could help build a more resilient future.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to speeding up development in the region while protecting the distinct identity and interests of the Karbi people.