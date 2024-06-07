Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 7 lauded the state government's efforts over the past three years in establishing permanent peace and stability by getting various militant outfits to surrender and join the mainstream to create a Viksit Assam.

In a graphical post on X, Sarma said, "In the last 3 years, due to the sustained efforts of our Govt and with active support from Govt of India, peace and stability have become permanent features in the State. Almost all major militant groups have surrendered and joined the mainstream to create a 'Viksit Assam' (Developed Assam) s.i.c."

Providing details, the chief minister shared that since 2021, the BJP-led governments in Assam and at the Centre have signed four major peace accords with insurgent groups - the Karbi outfits KLNLF, KPLT, PDCK and UPLA; Adivashi groups APA, AANLA, ACMA, BCF and STF; Dimasa militant outfit DNLA and insurgent faction ULFA (Pro-Talk).

Sarma highlighted that the 2020 peace pact with NDFB led to the surrender and rehabilitation of 9,583 cadres. Moreover, areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) were reduced in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur last year, with only four districts in Assam currently under the stringent law's ambit.

The return of peace through negotiations has allowed the state to embark on a "transformation journey" towards all-round development after decades of militancy, the chief minister stressed.