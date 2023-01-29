Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while attending the 55th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Rowta under Bodoland Territorial Region, stated that ABSU has contributed immensely in the development of the Bodo community.

“ABSU helped in the growth of Bodo community through their progressive endevour, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at the Conference.



Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, wrote, "BTR is witnessing a new era of growth after signing of the historic Bodo Accord in 2020. We are working to implement all provisions of the Accord. My deep gratitude to Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji for prioritising the needs of our region".



CM Sarma added further, “ABSU has been able conquer a significant spot in the direction of cultural, social and economic development, working relentlessly for the upliftment of the Bodo community. Be it justice or extending a helping hand for the economically backward, ABSU has always stood ahead and led the community with a progressive example, aiding peace in the region for the past 5 decades.



ABSU has also worked for strengthening the youth of the Bodo community through various programmes.

CM Sarma also remembered Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s contribution in shaping the Bodo student union. Even after Bodofa’s passing away, his ideals remained intact and the student union advanced to set an example to the society. Self-reliant and Self control have been the running ideologies for which the student union have



Bodo people residing outside BTR have been able to contribute in the economic, social and cultural development of the community.



CM Sarma in his speech expressed gratitude to the ABSU who have been working for decades, helping the government and its people to prosper. "I extend my gratitude to ABSU for extending their support to the government in helping the state develop in all field," added Sarma.



A new sports entity should be developed that nurtures employment opportunities. I request all Bodo leaders to push for development of sports in the region and inculcate extra-curricular activities in the state, tapping young talent of the state.



"If we focus and work towards developing the sports fraternity of the region then I assure you, the Olympic podium is not far away, said CM Sarma.



“Our government has decided to mentor any student who comes first in his or her 9th standard exam for the next four years of his academic career and aid him or her to reach ITI level education. I urge ABSU to take on this task of providing mentoring to bright students and help in overall development of the students,” concluded CM Sarma,



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