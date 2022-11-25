To spread peace and prosperity, a 67 years old man reached Dhubri on November 25, cycling almost 3000 kilometres from Amritsar in Punjab.

Kashmir Singh, 67 years old son of Santh Baba General Singh resident of village Kang, Amritsar Punjab, who earlier travelled four times from Amritsar to Nandev Maharashtra riding a bicycle.

Kashmir Singh, reached Gurudwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Saheb Ji, Dhubri Saheb on the occasion of the commemoration of the 347th Martyrdom Anniversary of the 9th Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Saheb Ji.

Speaking to the media, Kashmir Singh said, "This is all for world peace and this is my 5th yatra."

"Wherever I get chance on the roadside I used to take rest.. in petrol pumps or cemetery... I used to take rest," he added.

The 347th Martyrdom Anniversary will be celebrated from the 26th to the 28th of November, 2022 and people came across the country to receive the blessings of the benevolent Guru Sahib.

Earlier this month, one 36-year-old man from Europe, started a motorbike journey from France after 6 months and crossing over 16 countries now travelling various parts of India present he has arrived in Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim.

While sharing his travel experience shared roads are good in India and these parts he said he has already travelled to Ladakh, Punjab Bihar West Bengal, Himachal, and another state he entries from the Wagah border but he also shared he faced difficulty entering India from Pakistan.

While sharing his upcoming plans he said after staying in Sikkim for a week he will travel to other parts of Northeast India starting from Assam.