Pema Khandu announces major development push for Dibang Valley

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on January 31 announced a series of major development initiatives for Dibang Valley district following the Cabinet Aapke Dwar meeting held at Anini, the district headquarters, aimed at addressing region-specific challenges of one of the state’s most remote border districts.

Speaking on the outcomes of the outreach cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the initiatives span infrastructure, road connectivity, education, power supply, research and livelihood generation, and are designed to bring tangible improvements to local communities. An official statement said the decisions reflect the government’s focus on inclusive development and strategic connectivity in border areas.

Explaining the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative, Khandu said the programme is intended to take the government directly to the people by holding cabinet meetings outside the state capital. The approach, he said, enables direct engagement with local communities and district administrations, helps understand grassroots issues, and allows prompt decision-making and on-the-spot interventions, particularly in remote and border regions.

Among the key announcements for Dibang Valley was the construction of a community hall at Rekho, envisioned as a multipurpose facility for official functions, public meetings, cultural programmes and social events at the district headquarters.

To strengthen road connectivity, approval was announced for the construction of a 15-kilometre road from NH-313 at Amuli village to the Anini–Dambuen BRO road up to Aliney, at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve civilian movement in the Dri Valley and enhance strategic connectivity up to the last motorable point at Bruni.

For improving all-weather connectivity, resurfacing of the NH-313 to Anelih circle road was also approved. The 15-kilometre stretch, considered the lifeline of Anelih circle, is currently in poor condition. Similar resurfacing work was announced for the road connecting Gipulin village to Acheso village.

To strengthen technical administration, Khandu announced the construction of an office building-cum-residential accommodation for the PWD executive engineer at Anini, aimed at improving on-ground supervision and expediting execution of development projects.

In the education sector, the Chief Minister announced the introduction of a science stream at the Government Higher Secondary School, Anini, enabling students of Dibang Valley to pursue science education within the district. Construction of additional classrooms at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Anini, was also approved to meet rising enrolment.

Highlighting livelihood generation and research opportunities, Khandu announced the establishment of a high-altitude medicinal plant research centre in Dibang Valley to promote conservation, scientific research and sustainable utilisation of medicinal plants endemic to the Mishmi Hills. A feasibility study for the project will be submitted within three months.

A high-altitude trout hatchery at Anini was also announced to support cold-water fisheries and create high-value livelihood opportunities, with a feasibility study to be completed within the same timeframe.

To address power constraints, the Chief Minister announced the installation of solar street lights in Anini township as a sustainable solution amid limited power availability and frequent load shedding.

Additionally, a detailed feasibility study for the development of an Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at Anini will be carried out by an expert team, considering the district’s strategic importance and long-term connectivity needs.

The announcements underscore the state government’s focus on accelerating development, improving connectivity and strengthening livelihoods in Arunachal Pradesh’s far-flung border districts.