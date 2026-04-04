Pema Khandu campaigns in Sonapur, backs NDA candidate in Assam's Nawboicha

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 4, campaigned at Sonapur Higher Secondary School Playground, expressing confidence in the NDA’s return to power for a third term in Assam.

Addressing a large gathering, Khandu said the massive turnout reflected strong public support for the alliance and signalled the people’s readiness to bring the NDA back to power.

He shared the stage with NDA candidate Basanta Das of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) from Nawboicha (SC) constituency, highlighting the importance of unity within the alliance for ensuring a stable and prosperous future.

Khandu also underlined the close ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, stating that Arunachal’s growth is closely linked with the contributions of the people of Assam. He reiterated his commitment to their welfare and dignity, emphasising the enduring bond between the two neighbouring states.